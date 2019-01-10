JBL launches Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker with USB-C charging at CES 2019

The diminutive Flip has been a massive product for JBL over the years and CES 2019 has seen the launch of its latest iteration, the Flip 5.

For 2019, JBL's small portable speaker boasts a big change on the design front. It uses what JBL refers to as a new "racetrack-shaped driver". The company claims the driver delivers an increased cone area and allows for greater excursion. Translated, this should mean crisper highs and deeper bass. Basically, better sound quality.

The Flip 5 also sees a shift to USB-C charging to help power-up its 4800mAh rechargeable battery, which should be good for 12 hours of tunes.

And, as you'd probably expect, the Flip's trademark rubber housing and rugged, waterproof design continues. Features like the built in speakerphone also carry over.

The JBL Flip 5 goes on sale in spring 2019 for €129/$99.95. It's available in 11 different colours including Dusty Pink, River Teal, Fiesta Red and Squad, aka camouflage.

