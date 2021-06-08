Jaybird Vista 2 aim to be the ultimate sports earbuds

If you're looking for wireless earbuds to soundtrack your runs and workouts, it goes without saying that you'll want a reliable, rugged, and water-resistant pair capable of carrying you through the wringer.

On paper, the new Jaybird Vista 2 appear to be ideal fitness companions, boasting ‘Earthproof’ durability and military-grade build quality. To that end, the earbuds are waterproof (to IP68 standards), sweatproof, crush-proof and drop-proof – and even the case is water-resistant (IP54). Newly optimised 'Sport Eargels' should accommodate various ear types, too.

(Image credit: Jaybird)

There's active noise-cancellation onboard, while Jaybird's SurroundSense technology allows users to amplify sounds around them to help keep them safely aware when they need to be. The company has also developed a WindDefense fabric to aid clearer voice pick-up.

Vista 2 offers a competitive 24 hours of total battery life. The buds can hold eight hours at a time, with a five-minute quick charge providing an hour of playtime. The Jaybird App gives you access to customizable EQ settings, plus a tracking feature that can detect misplaced earbuds as well as the charging case.

The Jaybird Vista 2 are on sale now and available in black, blue or grey, priced at £190. Considering we called the original, 2019-released Vista "an ideal runner’s choice" due to their energetic sound and secure fit, we're very much looking forward to taking these successors out on the track very soon.

