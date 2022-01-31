Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds get multipoint support

Two of Jabra's latest wireless earbuds are getting a significant upgrade. Both the Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active are getting multipoint support, which lets you pair them to two audio sources at once.

That makes for seamless switching between listening to music on your laptop, say, and taking a handsfree call on your phone.

Multipoint support comes courtesy of a firmware update which is rolling out now.

You can manually update the firmware yourself using Jabra's Sound+ app for Android or iOS.

As well as multipoint, the update brings support for Google Assistant, so you can set Google's personal helper as your voice-activated batman of choice. The MyFit feature has also been improved, while bugs have also been fixed.

Both earbuds went on sale at the end of last year. The Elite 7 Pro are the more premium offering, featuring call-focussed tech to make your handsfree chats as clear as your tunes. Jabra's MultiSensor Voice technology brings together a bone conduction sensor, four microphones and algorithms to give call quality a polish.

At the heart of it are the voice pick-up sensors (VPUs) – one in each earbud. The algorithms constantly analyse the type of noise being picked up by the built-in microphones, and when they detect wind noise, they active the VPUs. Bone conduction tech transmits your voice via vibrations in the jawbone, with the algorithm using the best combination of bone conduction sensor and microphones to transmit the clearest call possible.

The Elite 7 Active lack this tech, but they do feature Jabra's ShakeGrip coating, which is designed to stay put no matter how vigorously you work out. Other than that, the buds are identical, with adjustable active noise cancellation onboard, personalised audio profiles, and nine hours of battery life plus another 26 hours from the carry case.

The Elite 7 Pro cost £199.99 ($199, AU$299), and the Elite 7 Active £169.99 ($179, AU$279). And thanks to this update, you get a bit more bang for your buck.

