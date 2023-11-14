Jabra dishes out huge early Black Friday deals on its earbuds, starting from £50

There are so many wireless earbuds on the market right now that it can be tough to know when to start. Thanks to some awesome early Black Friday deals on some of Jabra's finest operators, that choice might have been made easier.

Jabra earbuds are currently experiencing huge discounts across their wireless range, but you've got to be speedy if you want to take full advantage during the Black Friday sales period. We've reviewed hundreds of wireless earbuds over the course of our collective careers, so we know exactly what a good deal looks like, and trust us, there are some very good deals on some very good Jabra earbuds (starting from just £50!). We've not reviewed every single Jabra earbud listed below, but the ones we have reviewed assures us of the consistent quality you can expect across Jabra's range.

We've shortlisted six great models here that are discounted as part of the November sales, across various retailers such as Amazon, Very, Argos and John Lewis. Be sure to check which retailer has the best deal on your preferred colour, while we've listed the lowest prices so far below.

Jabra Elite 3 was £79 now £50 at Amazon (save £29)

If saving money is your aim, take a look at the Elite 3. They might be cheap (now even cheaper with a 20 per cent discount), but you still receive ANC, HearThrough call tech, 24 hours of total battery life and even Fast Pair with Android devices. Not bad for just £50! Deal is for the dark grey finish.

Also available at Argos

Read our Jabra Elite 3 review

Jabra Elite 4 Active was £120 now £94 at Amazon (save £26)

Small, light and vibrant to listen to, the Elite 4 Active are a great choice for when you need a pair of robust, well-made and exciting buds that can be used every day or as part of your workout set-up. And that discount? It's not half bad, either.

Deal also at Very

Read our Jabra Elite 4 Active review

Jabra Elite 7 Active was £170 now £120 at Amazon (save £50)

The more 'elite' step up from the Elite Active 4 come with some serious specs. There's multipoint Bluetooth, voice pick-up sensors and three major voice assistants packed in, not to mention a very strong IP57 rating. At £50 off, they represent one heck of a deal, if you're happy with that fetching navy colourway, that is.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro was £200 now £150 at Amazon (save £50)

If you just want a pair of really fine earbuds to take anywhere and put through anything, the Pro should be on your list. With long battery life, voice assistant support, improved voice calls and, of course, hybrid ANC, the heavily discounted 7 Pro are tempting. 25% off is not to be dismissed lightly.

Jabra Elite 10 was £230 now £200 at Amazon (save £30)

The Elite 10 are the brand's current range-topping model and the most premium model yet – and they only just came out earlier this year. Packed with features, including flagship-worthy noise-cancelling and head-tracking tech, these are earbuds designed to compete with the very best. £50 off deal on the Titanium Black finish.

Black Friday: what is it and how can I take advantage?

As you'll no doubt be aware, Black Friday usually represents the year's high point for deals and steals. While once associated with a single day in November (this year it's Friday the 24th), the whole concept has been broadened out to include a whole month's worth of bargains, special offers and discounts across a range of sites, retailers and brands. The Friday itself is still a key moment in which the most deals are to be had, but there are scores of early Black Friday deals to be found in the runup to the big day.

As such, you'd be well advised to keep our hub and deals pages saved and to hand in order to keep up to speed with all that's going on during this hectic period. Jabra has a decent track record of dropping its prices significantly during big sales events (it slashed tags during October's Prime Big Deal Days event), but it's by no means the only one to do so. If you can think of a mainstream audio brand, chances are it will be lowering its prices in the run-up to the festive period.

Check out our companion pages, accessible via the links below, to find the finest discounts on speakers, headphones, earbuds, TVs and more.

