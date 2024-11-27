I've never seen a deal for Bose's flagship noise-cancelling headphones as good as this Black Friday saving

We have been patiently waiting for Bose's flagship noise-cancelling headphones to dip under £300 and that time has finally arrived!

The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are arguably the best noise-cancelling headphones we've tested in the past year or so and earned a glowing, five-star review when they passed through our test rooms.

They launched at £450 towards the end of 2023 and in September this year we saw them drop to £329. But the Black Friday sales have seen this price drop even further, to a very tempting £299 at Currys. This saving applies to the Black and White Smoke finishes.

Lowest price ever! Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones were £450 now £299 at Currys (save £151)

It's easy to see why Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones earned five stars during testing. The heavyweight cans offer exceptional noise-cancelling alongside a rich, involving sound and a very healthy feature set with spatial audio support. Oh, and did we mention that they (in a white finish) are now available at their lowest price ever?

Five stars

Previous low price £329

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are a fine showcase of Bose's sound quality and noise-cancelling tech. Sonically, they're the finest over-ears the esteemed brand has made in a long while, sounding powerful and refined and full of rhythmic drive. In our review, we said: "Their enthusiasm crosses over to every genre of music as their precise, punchy delivery is mirrored by your feet tapping away in agreement."

And, when you add their class-leading noise-cancelling to the equation (yes, we still think it's better than the ANC in Sony's excellent WH-1000XM5 over-ears) you have a fantastic pair of over-ears that will block out the drone of daily life so you can just concentrate on enjoying your music. The ANC is fully customisable too, so you can have different intensity levels depending on how much outside noise you want to let in.

Add to the features list a rather nifty on-ear slider for controlling volume, 24 hours of potential battery life and aptX Adaptive codec support and you're looking at an impressive pair of classy cans. Comfort levels are great and there's good clamping force so the headphones won't slide around while they're sitting on your head.

Oh, and if you travel a lot, don't worry – the Ultra Headphones fold up neatly and easily and, crucially, they're comfy and easygoing for long periods of wear. Interested? Grab them for £299 at Currys now.

