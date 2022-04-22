Sennheiser's new SPORT wireless earbuds help you tune out distracting bodily noises

Sennheiser has unveiled its latest true wireless earbuds aimed at fitness enthusiasts with customisable settings and ear adapters to help keep you in the zone regardless of the activity.

The new Sennheiser SPORT headphones boast Adaptable Acoustic features offering a choice of open and closed ear adapters for a secure fit that also regulates the level of environmental sound users can hear without employing active noise-cancelling technology.

When used in conjunction the SPORT's 'Aware EQ' settings, Sennheiser claims the open ear adapters will help reduce distracting bodily noises such as footsteps or your heartbeat while still allowing you to hear the ambient sound of your surroundings. Alternatively, the closed-ear adaptors and 'Focus EQ' options help filter out all background noise to better maintain concentration.

In addition to the Focus and Aware EQ settings, users can also build customisable presets using the Sennheiser Smart Control App’s 'Sound Check' feature.

Based on Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer, the SPORT headphones are powered by a 7mm dynamic driver and include Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility with support for audio codecs including SBC, AAC and aptX.

The buds can be personalised with a choice of ear adapters in three sizes as well as four different ear fins and have an IP54 rating making them dust and splash resistant for outdoor workouts. There are touch controls for playback and voice assistant functions, and the headphones boast a 9-hour battery life with a further 18 from the charging case,

The Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless earbuds can be pre-ordered now priced at £120 (around $154/ AU$211) with UK availably from May 3rd.

