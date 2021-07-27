iPad Mini 6 will have a bigger screen, says analyst

The iPad Mini is about to get a bigger display. The latest rumour states that Apple's smallest iPad is getting a bump in screen size from 7.9 inches on the current model to 8.3 inches on the forthcoming iPad Mini 6. That's according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (via 9to5Mac).

That's actually smaller than some analysts were predicting. Last May, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted the Mini would have a screen somewhere between 8.5 and 8.9 inches in size.

But despite the bigger screen, the device's footprint is expected to stay the same size. That's thanks to slimmer bezels and the removal of the Home button. Experts are split as to whether Apple will move the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the side-mounted power button (as on the iPad Air), or implement Face ID facial recognition.

The iPad Mini 6 is expected to contain Apple's A15 processor, and be equipped with a USB-C port – which should open it up to all kinds of new accessories. It's also said to come with a Smart Connector, an Apple-made connector that's held in place with magnets.

The last iPad Mini dropped in 2019, so the device is due a refresh. It's expected to launch this autumn/fall, shortly after the iPhone 13 and AirPods 3. Don't wish your summer away...

