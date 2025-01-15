Improve your TV's audio for peanuts with this super-cheap soundbar deal

Most TVs sound rubbish. You can spend a thousand pounds or more on a TV and it can sound barely better than two wasps having a scrap in a cola can.

If you're fed up with your TV's terrible sound but don't have the funds for one of the very best soundbars, this deal is for you: the Hisense HS214 is down to just £69 at Amazon.

This soundbar was £99 when we reviewed it and gave it a four-star rating, and while it won't be an upgrade on those flagship TVs with fancy sound systems, it will be a noticeable improvement on the audio from most tellies.

Hisense HS214 was £99 now £69 at Amazon (save £30)

Now under £70, the Hisense HS214 is one of the cheapest ways to get hold of a decent soundbar to improve your TV's audio. We gave this bar a solid four-star review and were impressed with its vocal clarity and low end, despite the compact nature of the unit.

‘Inexpensive but effective’ is how we describe the four-star HS214 soundbar in our review. We praise its voice projection, decent low end, and compact size, though we feel it could have handled dynamics better. For this price though, we can allow a few weaknesses.

To be able to get hold of a four-star soundbar at this price is quite remarkable. As we say in our review, 'You could easily spend more and end up with less at this end of the soundbar spectrum'.

The Hisense HS214 measures 65cm in width and 5.8cm in height, so it should fit neatly under most TVs, especially smaller sets up to 50 inches.

It features a range of connections, including HDMI ARC, which will make it a doddle to hook the soundbar up to most TVs. The soundbar also includes a small remote control for convenient access to all its functions such as source selection, overall volume, and control of the bass levels.

