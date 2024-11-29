I'm a hi-fi expert, and these 4 brand-new Black Friday speaker deals are the best I've seen all year

If you're in the market for new hi-fi speakers and have been playing Russian roulette with your Black Friday sales shopping, waiting to see if the discounts would get any better on the actual day at the risk of them disappearing or selling out, your patience may well have been rewarded.

Hi-fi specialist retailer Peter Tyson already offered some of the best Black Friday speaker deals (and wider hi-fi savings) out there, but now it has dropped a new discount code that lops another 10 per cent off select products.

This brings several What Hi-Fi?-recommended products down to new low prices, including four stereo speakers I've highlighted here – two are current What Hi-Fi? Award winners and two are commendable performers that are too heavily discounted to ignore. I couldn't help but bring them to your attention.

So if you're looking for new speakers between the £270 and £900 price points, you'd do well to scroll down – just remember to add the code PTBF10 at checkout to see the prices quoted below.

Budget bargains Dali Spektor 6 floorstanders was £500 now £269.10 at Peter Tyson (save £230.90)

Oldies (we reviewed these Dalis several years ago) but certainly goodies at this knockdown Black Friday price. You're getting a lot of speaker for your money here – the Dali Spektor 6's big, large-scale, even-toned and easygoing sound bodes well for any music genre you throw at them. Our review called them "crowd-pleasing" and "big and cheery". They wouldn't be our number one choice nowadays at their original RRP – the £450 Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 would – but at almost half it these towers are very tempting indeed for anyone building a hi-fi system on a tight budget. Use code PTBF10



Award winners Q Acoustics 5040 floorstanders was £999 now £790.10 + FREE QED X25 speaker cables at Peter Tyson (save over £200)

Class leaders below the £1000 mark, the Q Acoustics 5040 are superb towers that deliver an insightful, expressive and entertaining performance that sets the benchmark at this level. They dropped to £879 in the lead-up to Black Friday but now you can buy them with an extra 10% discount – and get a free pair of 2m QED speaker cables while you're at it. Use code PTBF10

Award winners KEF LS50 Meta standmounts was £1199 now £899.10 at Peter Tyson (save £299.90)

If the Q Acoustics above are class-leading floorstanders below the £1000 mark, the KEF LS50 Meta are the class-leading standmounts. Sensational all-round performers that deliver an engaging, cohesive sound and work with a huge variety of partnering kit below and above their price range. They dropped to £999 earlier this week across several retailers, but this extra discount makes Peter Tyson the place to buy them right now. Use code PTBF10

Better than half price Focal Vestia No.1 standmounts was £899 now £404.10 at Peter Tyson (save £494.90)

This is a sizeable discount on a very competent pair of speakers. They may not be the last sonic word in 'fun', but for fans of smooth-sounding and insightful speakers that also offer plenty of scale and refinement, the Focal Vestia No.1 are very much the real deal, and this half-price deal is now better than half price thanks to the extra discount. Use code PTBF10

See every product you can save an extra 10% on at Peter Tyson

The Q Acoustics and KEF speakers are best-in-class at their respective styles and prices, and these Peter Tyson prices are the best we've ever seen on them (...alright, alright, the KEFs have been 10p cheaper).

The Q Acoustics speakers are handsome towers unrivalled at this level for detail, clarity and precision. They should, however, be partnered with refined-sounding electronics, such is their forward nature, so if you're considering making these your next towers I'd urge you to scan our Q Acoustics 5040 review first.

The KEFs, meanwhile, have set the standards below the £1000 mark for some time now and are the bookshelves of choice until you get to PMC Prodigy 1 money (£1250). They are less fussy than the Q Acoustics – I've partnered them with all sorts over the years – but they do benefit from sitting a little out from the wall and being partnered with an amplifier with a bit of grunt. You can read more about them in our KEF LS50 Meta review.

The Dali Spektor 6 are, gosh, seven years old (gulp, it doesn't feel that long since I first heard them) and belong to a well-respected Spektor family that is certainly in the conversation when it comes to recommending budget speakers. Sure, I'd suggest you go up to the Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 if you can afford them – but they are significantly more and I can't think of another floorstander I'd recommend more than these Spektors around the £250 mark. Indeed, there isn't much choice that far down in the market.

Last but not least (particularly on the aesthetic front), the Focal Vestia No.1 are even bigger bargains than they were last week at £449, and honestly I wasn't expecting a further drop in price. These will suit music listeners who value sonic refinement and articulacy over get up and go. They will certainly get more of those talents than they will other speakers available at this knockdown price.

Nothing for you here? Darn. For a wider selection of speaker and other hi-fi component deals in the Black Friday sales, our hi-fi and audio editor Kash has been curating a live blog tracking all the best hi-fi savings.

