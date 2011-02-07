First up is the iLuv iBA200, an external battery pack charger, suitable for most USB powered devices including iPhones, iPods, Blackberry phones and more.

The battery provides over nine hours of extra charge and can itself be recharged via USB - there's an LED light indicator to show you how much power you have left. The iBA200 battery kit is £40 and available from Argos.

If you need something for travelling abroad, then the iAD217ITL international triple USB charger pack will do the job.

It includes international power plugs to use around the world and three different USB connections for charging different devices. There's an LED power indicator and it costs £25.

A similar device but for use in the UK allows you to charge iPad, iPhone or iPod via USB and sync it to your computer at the same time. The iAD564BX is £30.

Lastly comes the iAD219, £13, a dual USB car charger again capable of charging a variety of USB devices via an in-car cigarette lighter.

All these products are available to buy now.

