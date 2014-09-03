Technics' rebirth may have been the main talking point of Panasonic's IFA 2014 press conference, but there was still also news for those with an eye on the company's upcoming AX900 range of 4K Ultra HD televisions. The AX900 TV range is available in 55in and 65in models and should go on sale in November.

Highlights include:

Local Dimming Ultra claims to combine the benefits of full array local dimming with Panasonic's own backlight technology, which claims to reduce the potential for any 'halo effect' issues.

Panasonic also claims improved colour reproduction, having teamed-up with Panasonic Hollywood Laboratories and implemented colour management technologies used in the company's professional video production arm.

The AX900 is the first in Panasonic's 2014 TV range to feature the company's quad-core Pro 5 processor, which enables enhanced smart features such as TV Anywhere, which allows you to beam content from your Viera TV to a smartphone or tablet, whether that's in another city or even continent.

Full compatibility with Netflix 4K streaming comes out of the box, thanks to HDCP 2.2 compatibility and HEVC decoding (Panasonic casually let slip that its AX800 range of sets will get a firmware upgrade for this feature at some point soon, too).

In case 55 or 65-inches doesn't quite hit the spot, Panasonic also used IFA as an opportunity to take the lid off its premium, 85in X940.

The Panasonic TX-85X940 shares virtually all the key features of the smaller AX900 screens but in a much larger package. Presuably, this set has a price tag to match, but we're just awaiting final confirmation of this and an on sale date from Panasonic.

This news follows on from the Toshiba 4K and Sharp Ultra HD TV announcements earlier today, so be sure to check our IFA 2014 show round-up for all the latest news...