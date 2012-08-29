Panasonic has announced its latest full HD 3D projector, the PT-AT6000E. Set to replace the award-winning PT-AT5000E, the new projector promises better 2D and 3D pictures, a longer lifespan and improved installation flexibility.

The PT-AT6000E has once again been designed by Panasonic in collaboration with Hollywood filmmakers and the Panasonic Hollywood Laboratory (PHL) engineers in the pursuit of "true images", as the director intended.

A new 220W Red Rich Lamp boosts the brightness of the 6000 projector to 2400 lumens, while the contrast has been upped from 300,000:1 in the PT-AT5000E to 500,000:1 in the PT-AT6000E.

As well as boosting picture performance thanks to improved brightness and contrast, the projector promises 20% brighther 3D images and less crosstalk thanks to the new 3D Motion Re-master.

There are also improvements to the Detail Clarity Processor 4 nd Frame Creation 2 picture engines, which are now tailored for 3D performance. Frame Creation 2 motion processing now also works during 2D-to-3D conversion.

There are also new 3D glasses, Panasonic TY-EW3D3M, promising to be more comfortable and robust, while features such as 3D Viewing Monitor and 3D Picture Balance allow you to adjust the strength of the 3D effect for comfortable viewing.

The PT-AT6000E has a built-in IR transmitter that can transmit up to 6m (20ft), or an optional IR transmitter can extend that further up to 10m (33ft).

With a 2x zoom lens and a wide range of lens shift, the PT-AT6000E can project a 120in diagonal image from between 3.6m to 7.2m, and can be ceiling or wall-mounted.

There are three HDMI inputs with support for DeepColour and x.v.Colour and the projector is compatible with Viera Link for HDMI control.

The new Panasonic PT-AT6000E full HD 3D projector is due to be available from September and we will look to bring you a review very soon.

