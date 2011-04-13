Hyperfi in Romford, Essex is holding a champagne hi-fi event this Friday and Saturday (April 15/16) to highlight the launch of Onkyo's new 2011 AV receiver range.

There'll be an Onkyo TX-NR609 on demo with KEF speakers, as well as Onkyo's pre/power set-up with a pair of KEF XQ40s.

Champagne will be served throughout the event and there will be special offers and a prize draw on both days.

Hyperfi is located at 10-14 Eastern Avenue, Romford RM1 4DR. You can contact the store on 01708 760777 for further details.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook