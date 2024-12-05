Hurry! You can still grab this spacious-sounding five-star Bluetooth speaker at its lowest price ever

The best bluetooth speakers deliver amazing sound quality in a portable form factor. One of the standout products in a crowded market is the classy Audio Pro Addon T3+ – and it continues to retain its discounted Black Friday price.

Yes, you can snap up the five-star Addon T3+ for £99 at Richer Sounds – almost half its original launch price. All you have to do to take advantage of the deal is to sign up for Richer's VIP membership – which takes seconds and, more importantly, is free to do.

Audio Pro Addon T3+ wireless speaker deal

Audio Pro Addon T3+ was £149 now £99 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

The portable Audio Pro Addon T3+ offers 30 hours of battery life, a solid design and a broad, room-filling sound. We originally tested it at £180 and it had dropped to £149 so this extra £50 off the grey finish is the icing on this deal cake.

Five stars

We loved the original Addon T3 so much that we named it our wireless speaker Product of the Year for three consecutive years in the late 2010s. When the T3's run ended, we were relieved that Audio Pro wasn't scrapping the line entirely, instead treating us to this tweaked "Plus" version.

With a pair of 2cm tweeters flanking a larger 9cm woofer and a boombox-style chassis, the T3+ certainly has that classic "koala bear" look that makes the Swedish brand's products so recognisable. Around the back, an auxiliary input lets you connect your sourcees directly, or you can simply use Bluetooth streaming to get the party started.

That party, happily, is rarely in danger of being cut short. The Audio Pro T3+ boasts a very respectable 30-hour battery life, even if those figures inevitably drop the louder you go. However loud you pump your tunes, though, know that the T3+ will service them with admirable body and weight, with the unit's reflex port doing a sterling job of supporting the taut low-end delivered by the unit's woofer.

For richness, breadth and spaciousness in a portable package, the Audio Pro remains a stellar choice – especially at this tasty price of just £99 at Richer Sounds.

