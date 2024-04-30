Hurry! The LG G2 OLED TV will never be cheaper (probably)

While the attention of many will be firmly placed on LG's new 2024 OLED TV lineup, the brand's other TVs from recent years are still heavy hitters.

One such TV is the G2, which was the LG's flagship OLED TV for 2022. The 55-inch version cost £2399 at launch while the 65-inch variant (which we reviewed) was priced at £3300 – premium prices indeed.

However, as you would expect after two years of being on the market, you can now pick up both models for a fraction of their original prices. The 55-inch model has dropped in price to just £899 (save £1500) at Richer Sounds, while the 65-inch model is also on sale for £1199 (save £2101) – both presenting an incredible deal on a TV that still holds its own against newer models.

LG OLED55G2 OLED TV £2399 £899 at Richer Sounds (save £1500)

The 55-inch version of the LG G2 OLED is down to the lowest price we've ever seen. Launching at £2399, and dropping to £899 recently, this G2 deal is simply too good to miss.

LG OLED65G2 OLED TV £3300 £1199 at Richer Sounds (save £2101)

The slightly larger 65-inch version of the LG G2 OLED impressed us during testing and cost £3300 at launch. This means this five-star TV is currently available for close to a third of its original price.

We reviewed the 65-inch version of the LG G2 when it came out. We were impressed with both the richer and more expressive bright spots over the LG C2 and the immaculate reproduction of shadow detail in dark picture areas.

The G2 OLED is also truly exceptional when it comes to contrast and handling of visual dynamics. The Cinematic Movement feature also means it handles motion excellently and can give smoother, more consistent results on TV shows, movies and games.

In terms of specifications, the G2 includes four HDMI 2.1 sockets and support for Dolby Vision HDR at 4K/120Hz. This is especially great news for gamers considering even many newer TVs often don’t offer four HDMI ports with these specs. The G2 has just been updated to support LG's 2023 version of its webOS interface and app compatibility is broad.

You can also take advantage of AI-boosted image upscaling, a Dynamic Tone Mapping system to accurately map the light range of HDR sources, and the capable Alpha 9 Gen 5 LG processor.

If you're looking to get your hands on an impressive OLED TV but want to avoid the higher price tags associated with the newest models on the market, then take a look at the 55-inch or 65-inch G2 over at Richer Sounds.

