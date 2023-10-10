Hurry! Sony's five-star AV amplifier returns to its lowest price for Amazon Prime Day

Sony's five-star TA-AN1000 home cinema amplifier is back down to £849 as part of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales, the lowest price it's been since launch. It's not the first time that we've seen it drop this low as Richer Sounds featured it at that price in August this year, however, Amazon takes the gauntlet for the best price right now.

Home cinema deals aren't abundant this Prime Day, but there are plenty of good options; that being said this might be the best AVR deal out there right now, as you can save £150 on one of the best AV amps that we've tested in quite some time.

Sony TA-AN1000 home cinema amplifier was £999 now £849 (save £150)

We've not been shy in professing how much we admire the Sony TA-AN1000. Its crisp, detailed, punchy and precise sound ticks every box we look for in an AVR and it's quickly becoming one of our favourite models on the market. Read our full Sony TA-AN1000 review

Sony's glorious return to the AV amplifier game comes in the form of the TA-AN1000, a spiritual successor of sorts to the STR-DN1080, another five-star amplifier that went seven years without a successor. That streak ended earlier this year when Sony released the TA-AN1000, and we were immediately enamoured.

With Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support across its 11 channels of amplification, you can power a 5.1.2 or 7.1 configuration based on if whether you plan on using height channels or surround back speakers. Sony has also equipped this amplifier with an excellent suite of wireless connectivity options including Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast built in and Works With Sonos support.

Sound performance is, of course, the most important aspect when it comes to any AV amplifier, and thankfully the Sony excels. Punchy, detailed, precise and dynamic sound emanates from the Sony, resulting in textured and insightful dialogue and snappy, guttural and impactful explosions - this amplifier offers masterful dynamics.

It's also pleasingly energetic and engaging, heightening moments of tension in films and offering the necessary timing when playing music; try as we might (and trust us we tried) we simply couldn't catch the Sony out during our testing process.

There are also plenty of picture features on offer with the TA-AN1000, with a total of six HDMI inputs, all technically labelled as HDMI 2.1, but only two of them actually support 4K/120Hz or 8K/60Hz. They all support VRR and ALLM, however, meaning gamers should be well-serviced regardless. This amplifier also supports HDR in the HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG formats, but not HDR10+.

As Prime Day deals go, this Sony TA-AN1000 sale is one of our favourites so far, and while we're always on the lookout for more home cinema deals, we're confident that this offer will be hard to beat.

