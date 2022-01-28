Hurry! LG A1 OLED drops to lowest price ever

Want premium picture quality for a crazy-low price? This LG OLED TV deal is for you. Hop over to PRC Direct now and you can bag the 48-inch LG A1 for only £669 (when you apply the 10% discount code).

The A1 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2021 and uses a 60Hz panel. The 48-inch model debuted at £1100 just 12 months ago, so this mega PRC Direct deal ranks as one of the best OLED TV deals around.

PRC lists the price as £743 but you can get an extra 10% off when you apply the discount code 21WINTER10P. Hurry, the deal ends 1st February 2022.

LG OLED48A1 £1100 £669 at PRC Direct (save £431)

LG's A1 is an excellent cheap OLED for movies and TV. Features include Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR. PRC has the 48-inch model for £743, but you can score an extra 10% off when you apply the code 21WINTER10P at the checkout. Offer ends 1st February 2022.

With a 4K resolution and a 60Hz OLED display, LG's A1 series offers an excellent option for non-gamers who want a low-cost OLED for movies and TV.

It misses out on the next-gen HDMI 2.1 features of some more expensive models but does support eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and uses the same Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor as the more expensive B1 range.

There are plenty of features onboard too, with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR supported as well as integrated access to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

We've not had a chance to test the A1 for ourselves, but if the brand's recent five-star reviews are anything to go by, then the A1 shouldn't disappoint.

Use the code 21WINTER10P for an extra 10% off the £743 asking price at PRC Direct and you can bag this LG OLED TV for only £669. But hurry, this tempting offer ends 1st February 2022.

