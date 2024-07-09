Hurry! Grab £250 off a Technics turntable in this mega early Prime Day deal

While headphones and wireless earbuds enjoy discounts on a near-weekly basis, it's much rarer to see a genuinely great deal on a decent turntable. With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner (July 16th-July 17th), we're starting to see great discounts pop up, like this one on one of Technics' latest turntables.

We originally tested the Technics SL-1200GR2 deck at £1799, but this juicy drop takes that figure down to a very tempting £1549 at Amazon– that's a huge saving of £250! Stocks are running seriously low, though, so you'll have to hurry if you want the best discount price. Alternatively, check out our backup deal over at Richer Sounds which takes the Technics table down to a still-attractive deal price of £1599.

Best early Prime Day Technics SL-1200GR2

Technics SL-1200GR2 was £1799 now £1549 at Amazon (save £250)

With robust build quality and all the DJ trappings, it's little wonder Technics remains a go-to for fans of vinyl. The Technics SL-1200GR2 sounds punchy, clean and muscular and is a pleasure to use, and the whopping £250 off is a great deal. Be warned that Amazon stock is running very low, so head over to Richer Sounds to still get a great £200 saving.

Deal also at Richer Sounds (£1599)

If you just can't wait until Amazon Prime Day properly kicks off, we've got just the deal for you. The SL-1200GR2 is almost everything you could want or expect in a Technics deck, with the first thing you'll notice about the premium spinner is how lovely it looks. That goes beyond the surface, though, as the SL-1200GR2 also offers the sort of rock-solid, endure-anything build quality we’ve come to expect from the Japanese brand famed for its DJ decks. From the body, plinth and platter through to the beautifully crafted tonearm and bearings, everything here is of a seriously high standard.

The SL-1200GR2 uses an iron-coreless motor to reduce "cogging", the jagged motion caused by uneven rotational movement, and clever Technics software feeds a cleaner signal into the motor to help it spin more accurately and consistently. The turntable offers a multi-stage switching power supply which, when combined with a noise cancelling circuit taken from the SL-1000R and a low-voltage power supply, offers what Technics claims reduces unwanted noise even further while providing even greater accuracy and sonic detail.

Give it a listen and you'll realise that much of this attention to craftsmanship and detail has paid off. The SL-1200GR2 sounds smooth, poised and detailed, with bolder orchestral numbers benefitting from sufficient breadth, boldness and musicality. It's rhythmically competent, too, offering snap and spark that rarely becomes messy or lacking in overall cohesion.

Decent turntable deals don't come around too often, and this one isn't set to last. If you want the best low price, head over to Amazon UK, but if stocks end up dwindling, hop across to Richer Sounds and you'll still save a healthy £200.

