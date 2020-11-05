Hurry: Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones price just fell to all-time low

Looking for a great early Black Friday treat? Well, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling headphones are down to a super low price at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. Why all the fuss? Because frankly, that is cheap – we've never seen their price drop to quite this low. During the Prime Day sales frenzy you could snap up a pair for £210, but now that asking fee starts with a '1' – for the first time ever.

We'll cut to the chase: £185. Yes, really. These noise-cancelling smart over-ear Bose headphones, which launched at £330 a few years ago, are now 44 per cent off their original RRP thanks to an extra £25 slashed off the lowest-seen price at Amazon – as long as the black colourway works for you.

The QC 35 II headphones have always been very popular – they're lookers, they sound good and they feature excellent noise-cancellation. So when there's a great deal on offer, it's really worth considering whether you, or frankly anyone you know, could do with an excellent way to block out the world and listen to some tunes. Gifting season is coming, after all...

Bose QuietComfort 35 II £330 £185 (black) at Amazon

These wireless headphones marry detailed sound with impressive noise-cancellation and a clever addition of Google Assistant. There's a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant, and battery life is a claimed 20 hours of wireless playback or 40 hours of just noise-cancellation. A top deal, this. View Deal

OK, so the QC 35 IIs aren't the latest Bose noise-cancelling over-ear headphones – that'd be the pricier Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (although those currently have a £70 discount at Peter Tyson, if you head to our Bose deals page) – but they still boast plenty of up-to-date features. You get three levels of noise cancellation, a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear voice pick-up, hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, and personalised settings through the Bose Connect app.

There's a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant too, which will, at your behest, play music, answer trivia questions and read to you your smartphone notifications.

These good-looking headphones also score high marks for comfort – thus staying true to their name. As we said in our review: "The QuietComfort 35 IIs are hugely effective in a Ronseal kind of way: the excellent noise-cancelling keeps everything around you quiet, and they're exceptionally comfortable. In those regards they're unbeatable, and for many a regular long-hauler, they'll be the most important factors."

MORE:

See the best Bose deals ahead of Black Friday

Check out the best headphones deals ahead of Black Friday

Read all our Bose reviews