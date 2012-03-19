It's that time of year when TV manufacturers are phasing out their old models in anticipation of the new. Which means there are some great bargains to be had.

So we thought we'd do a bit of research and see what top TV bargains we could find. We've concentrated on large-screen sets mainly in the 40-50in size category. Here's what we discovered, in price ascending order:

• Sony KDL-37EX523 £429 (Tesco.com)

• Toshiba 40TL868 £465.20 (Dixons)

• LG 47LK530T £499 (PRCdirect.co.uk, in store)

• Sony KDL-40EX723 £499.95 (Richer Sounds)

• Panasonic TX-P42ST30 £518.86 (Amazon)

• Panasonic TX-P50G30B £579 (Currys)

• LG 42LW550T £628.90 (Amazon)

• Panasonic Viera TX-P42GT30 £699.95 (Richer Sounds)

• Samsung UE40D6530 £710 (Pixmania)

• Samsung UE40D7000 £799.95 (Richer Sounds)

Prices vary every day, so it's worth checking online regularly for the latest deals.

And if you spot any bargains we've missed, let us know in the comments box below.

