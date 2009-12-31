SEE ALL OUR BLU-RAY PLAYER BEST BUYS

You may have seen those Blu-ray ads running on the telly recently, and been tempted to buy a Blu-ray player in the post-Christmas sales.

If you are, there are some amazing deals right now – act quickly, and you'll avoid the VAT increase coming into force at midnight tonight (December 31st).

We've trawled the web today to bring your our Top 5 bargain Blu-ray buys. So here goes:

1) Sony BDP-S360: £99 from Sevenoaks Sound & Vision with three free Blu-ray discs (limited stock).

2) Sony BDP-S560: £213 at Sound & Vision. Essentially offers the performance of our Award-winning Sony BDP-S360 with the wi-fi benefits of the Sony BDP-S760.

3) Sony BDP-S760: £305.95 from Amazon. Our 2009 Blu-ray player Product of the Year with built-in wi-fi.

4) Philips BDP3000: £97 at Dixons.

5) Samsung BD-P1580: £99 from Sevenoaks Sound & Vision.

John Lewis is also offering a selection of TVs with a free Blu-ray player on its website.

Discover more sale bargains here

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter