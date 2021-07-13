HomePod's latest beta software brings lossless audio support

Apple has released a new beta version of the HomePod 15 software that appears to bring support for Apple Music lossless audio to both the HomePod and HomePod Mini. The new update, spotted by 9to5Mac, now allows HomePod owners in the invite-only AppleSeed program to stream audio in much higher, 24-bit quality.

Apple has yet to confirm the news, but those with version three of the program's beta software say they can now select "Lossless Audio" in the Home app settings (Media > Apple Music > Lossless Audio).

With any luck, the new HomePod 15 software will become available to the general public soon. The firmware is thought to contain a host of upgrades, although recent versions of the beta software are reported to have caused a number of issues, including overheating.

Apple announced that lossless audio was coming to Apple Music back in June, but it quickly became apparent that not all Apple devices would be compatible. According to Apple's support page: "HomePod and HomePod mini currently use AAC to ensure excellent audio quality. Support for lossless is coming in a future software update."

Apple's support page also confirms that Apple's AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max don't support lossless. There's no mention of any plans to change that, either. It's quite a blow for owners of the AirPods Max, who reasonably assumed their wired connection would enable lossless.

Keen to try Apple Music lossless right now? Check out our guide for how to listen to hi-res audio on an iPhone.

