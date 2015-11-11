Speaking at a recent press event, Hisense said it had developed and used ULED to give consumers the picture quality of OLED TVs, but at a fraction of the price.

Hisense’s ULED technology combines four main features: high dynamic contrast, a 240-zone, full-array backlight with local dimming, quantum dot technology, and backlight scanning, all of which are claimed to improve performance.

The curved 65XT910 boasts 4K resolution and is available to buy now for £2400. We’ll be bringing you our full review of the 65XT910 just as soon as it hits our test rooms...

