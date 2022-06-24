Hisense reveals flagship 2022 OLED TV complete with vibrating Sonic Screen

Hisense has debuted the A9H, a 65-inch 4K OLED flagship that is acting as the successor to last year’s A9G. It features some significant updates, especially in the connectivity department.

There are two HDMI 2.1 connections, capable of supporting VRR up to 120Hz, making this new model a tempting choice for gamers looking for a TV that can support both a PS5 and Xbox Series X at the same time. One of these HDMI sockets also doubles as eARC, and there are also two standard HDMI 2.0 sockets.

The A9H also features a vibrating screen based sound system that Hisense is dubbing “Sonic Screen”; sounding similar to the approach Sony took with its Acoustic Surface on its OLED TVs. The A9H will retail for £2299 (around $2820 / AU$4038).

Alongside the A9H, Hisense is also introducing the A85H, which shares a majority of features with the A9H, but introduces a 55-inch size option alongside the 65-inch model, while also sporting a less powerful speaker system. The A85H also features a swivel stand, which Hisense claims will allow the TV to rotate at an angle of 25 degrees while remaining stable.

The A85H retails for $1499 (around $1839 / AU$2662) for the 55-inch variant, and £1999 (around $2452 / AU$3550) for the 65-inch model.

Curiously, Hisense is moving all of its premium TVs in the US to Google TV, while in European markets, they will remain on Hisense’s own Vidaa Smart TV software platform. While Vidaa still allows access to mainstream streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, it lacks the versatility of Google TV when it comes to Chromecast connectivity or Google Assistant. Only time will tell if Hisense will migrate to Google TV in Europe.

