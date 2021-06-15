Hisense 2021 TV range includes Mini-LED, OLED and laser models

With Euro 2020 now in full swing, a lot of us are thinking that our ageing, grubby TVs could do with an upgrade. If that's you, you might want to check out Hisense's 2021 TV range, which will be hitting UK shops imminently.

It's headed up by the flagship U9GQ (£3299), a Mini-LED model whose 10,000+ pcs backlight unit and Full Array Local Dimming Pro produces a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Hisense's Quantum Dot Colour claims to give you more than 1 billion colours, and the 75in screen should make the footy action more immersive than ever. It features HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, a high refresh rate of 120Hz, and MEMC technology to do help eliminate the dreaded soap opera effect.

That's not the only big-screen offering from Hisense. It also has a couple of laser TVs in its line-up, although the press release we were sent didn't have the specific range name. We do know they are available in 88in and 100in sizes, while their ultra-short-throw laser engine promises stunning picture detail and precise colours. Their ambient light-rejecting screens supposedly give a more natural viewing experience with low blue light content.

Lower down the pecking order is the A9G line. This OLED TV range boasts 55in and 65in models, with HDR technologies (HDR10+ and Dolby Vision) onboard. IMAX Enhanced support should make compatible content more cinematic too.

Taking another step down, you find the U8GQ (available in 55in and 65in). This 4K set features Quantum Dot Colour, Full Array Local Dimming Pro and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Also onboard are Hisense's Game mode, IMAX Enhanced support.

There are three mid-range models available too: the A7GQ, E76GQ and A4G. The first two offer Quantum Dot tech, 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos along with a 60Hz MEMC. The A4G, meanwhile, has DTS:Virtual:X and the VIDAA U5 Smart OS.

Rounding out the range are the A6G and A4G. Spanning screen sizes from 43in all the way up to 75in, the A6G is a 4K model with 60Hz MEMC. The A4G only comes in 32in and 40in sizes and is HD resolution.

Here's the full list of model numbers, sizes and prices.

U9GQ: 75in £3,299

75in £3,299 A9G: 65in £2499; 55in £1799

65in £2499; 55in £1799 U8GQ: 65in £1699; 55in £1099

65in £1699; 55in £1099 A7GQ: 75in £1699; 65in £999; 55in £749; 50in £649; 43in £549

75in £1699; 65in £999; 55in £749; 50in £649; 43in £549 E76GQ: 55in £749; 50in £649

55in £749; 50in £649 A6G: 75in £1299; 65in £799; 58in £699; 55in £599; 50in £499; 43in £429

75in £1299; 65in £799; 58in £699; 55in £599; 50in £499; 43in £429 A4G: 40in £329; 32in £249

