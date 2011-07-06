This distinctive device is JBL's first docking station with built-in AirPlay technology, allowing users to stream music wirelessly from their iTunes library on any Mac, PC, iPhone, iPad or iPad Touch to the dock.

The JBL On Air has a full-colour display to show song titles, artists and album artwork, while a USB port allows for easy firmware upgrades.

Users can tune in to internet radio via wi-fi or FM stations on the built-in RDS tuner.

Ten presets allow your favourite FM stations to be stored for instant access.

There's also a built-in iPod/iPhone dock, a dual alarm function and a free Remote app to turn any Apple iOS device into a remote control for the system.

Sound is handled by three speakers with 360 degree HALO (horizontal acoustic level optimisation) technology and DSP processing.

JBL says the On Air will go on sale for £330 this summer at Best Buy, John lewis and the Apple Store online.

