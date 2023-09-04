Grundig resurrects its 80s premium TV range with a QLED panel and HDMI 2.1

Grundig is resurrecting its 1980s FineArts line of high-end sets after sunsetting the range in the 2000s. The Grundig Vision 8+ London CQA 8490 – catchy! – features a QLED panel, support for HDMI 2.1 features and HDR.

Available in 55- and 65-inch sizes, this 4K TV is the firm's first to feature Samsung's QLED screen technology. QLED aims to combine the super-deep blacks, amazing contrast and excellent superior viewing angles of OLED with much better brightness and colours.

HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ are both supported, while the TV adjusts its brightness to the room's ambient light levels. Its 120Hz refresh rate is perfect for gamers who want no lag.

HDMI 2.1 also allows for other gaming features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). The sound should be pretty good too, thanks to the set's built-in Elac speakers.

The Google TV operating system comes as standard, along with the handsfree Google Assistant voice control. And you get Grundig's Channel Editor app, which lets you create favourite channels and change the order in which they appear.

It also has an eco bent. The back wall is made using 30 per cent recycled plastic, while the speaker boxes are 100 per cent recycled. Energy use is cut by up to 23 per cent thanks to the Ambient Light Eco-Sensor and Eco Button on the remote.

The TV will launch in November, with price to be confirmed.

