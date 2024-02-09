Grab a Qobuz Duo membership with 20% off an annual subscription

High-res streaming service Qobuz is offering 20 per cent off an annual Duo membership, meaning you and someone else you live with can enjoy a year of music for less.

The deal, which runs until 21st February 2024, takes over £35 off the full cost of a Duo account, and means two people can listen for a year for £143.90.

Even better, the deal is open to current users as well as new and inactive users, so anyone can take advantage of the saving.

Best Qobuz subscription deal

Qobuz Duo subscription was £179.88 now £143.90

High-resolution music service Qobuz offers over 100 million tracks for streaming in up to 24-bit/192kHz quality. This deal takes 20 per cent off the Duo membership for two people in one household for the full year.

Qobuz is one of Tidal's biggest competitors, with its offering of high-res streaming up to 24-bit/192kHz.

It's got the biggest high-res catalogue out there, and while we found it had some holes in its wider catalogue when we tested it in 2021, it has done work to bring this in line with the competition since. It now boasts 100 million+ tracks, which matches up with Tidal's most recent claims.

It's also worth bearing in mind that to get the same sound quality on Tidal – the HiFi Plus tier – for two people you'd be looking at paying for the family subscription. This means up to 6 people can listen, but it would be £29.99 per month. That's £360 for the year – over £200 more.

Just like Tidal Connect, Qobuz is increasingly integrated with hi-fi kit too, including speakers and separates from KEF, Yamaha, Naim, Dali, Bluesound and Sonos.

This Qobuz deal does require you to pay upfront for the full year, but if you can manage that, then this is a great deal for those looking to add high-res streaming to their system.

