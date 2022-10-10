Brilliant Bose deal: save 39% on QuietComfort Earbuds in Prime Early Access Sale

Bose's superb wireless, noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds are now 39 per cent off (opens in new tab), bringing the price down from £229 to just £139.99.

The massive £89 discount (opens in new tab) comes courtesy of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Stay tuned to What Hi-Fi? for plenty more deals over the next couple of days – this one expires at midnight on 13th October.

Worth noting: Bose recently released the QuietComfort Earbuds II, but they are a fair bit more expensive at £280.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £229 £139.99 at Amazon (save £89) (opens in new tab)

The fantastic five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They are worthy challengers to the AirPods Pro and Sony XM4 – especially at this new ultra-low price.

As we noted in our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, these brilliant buds deliver an "energetic, balanced sound and brilliant noise-cancelling". They are a serious candidate for best-in-class, and more than capable of giving the excellent Apple AirPods Pro a run for their money.

The QuietComfort Earbuds might not be as physically svelte as some of the competition, but that's because Bose has packed in so much tech.

As well as delivering a sonic masterclass, the QuietComfort buds live up to their name with no fewer than 11 levels of noise cancelling (from 0 to 10). Experiment with the different levels and you will hear the QuietComfort do their thing, cutting out huge swathes of background noise when on the maximum setting.

You get six hours of playback from the buds themselves (18 hours total with the included charging case). Like to get out and about? These buds are lightweight, comfortable and weather-resistant, too, so they are suitable for sporty stuff.

So, should you buy them for £140 (opens in new tab)? We think you will be very pleased if you do. Sure, the Sony WF-1000XM4 offer slightly more sonically, but when it comes to noise-cancelling, Bose's first-generation QuietComfort Earbuds are hard to beat.

Got some extra cash? You might also want to consider the brand new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which we recently awarded five stars. Just don't expect to see them in the sale just yet.

MORE:

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review

Peruse our pick of the best wireless earbuds

Save a small fortune with today's best AirPods deals