Google Pixel 6 is "coming soon", official advert says

Here's yet another look at the Google Pixel 6. Recently we've seen the phone pop up in a magazine advert, a rumoured Pixel 6 price, and full details on its camera specs. And now we have a video advert to add to that bulging file.

It was posted to YouTube (spotted by GSMArena) by Google Japan, so it's the real deal. Take a look below.

It shows the phone's Google-made Tensor chip, as well as Android 12's Material You design (complete with dynamic themes). It's also sold as "coming soon", though sadly it stops short of naming an exact launch date.

It can't be far off though, given that Google is now officially advertising it. Previous leaked pictures have shown the phone with a 19th October date on its screen – that's two weeks tomorrow. Pixel phones always launch around this time, so the 19th seems like a safe bet. Put it in your diary.

Google is positioning the Pixel 6 as a more premium proposition than its predecessors, but it shouldn't cost as much as rivals' flagships. According to one source, it could cost as little as €649 (around $758 / £560 / AU$1045). Which sounds like great value for such a capable phone.

The phone will feature Android 12, a new design, upgraded cameras and Google's first-ever custom-made processor. We're expecting big things.

