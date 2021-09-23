Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: the rumoured differences

Few phones have had so much officially revealed about them leading up to their launch as the Google Pixel 6. Google has fed Android fans information, pictures and videos about its next homegrown flagship for months, and the big reveal is fast approaching.

As with any new phone launch, it’s sensible to ask yourself just how much better the shiny new handset is compared to its predecessor. We certainly asked that of the new iPhone 13 versus the iPhone 12 , and it’s only fair to scrutinise the Google Pixel 6 against the Pixel 5. After all, if there’s not a huge improvement, it could make sense to snap up the Pixel 5 at a cheaper price, or hang on to the one you’re currently using for another year.

Let’s dive straight into the rumoured differences between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 5, to help make your decision ahead of its rumoured 19th October launch date that little bit easier.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: price

The Pixel 5 was only available in one model – 8GB RAM/128GB storage – and cost $699 / £599 / AU$999 at launch. While we’d love the Pixel 6 to share a similar price tag, it’s generally agreed that it will hit your wallet harder than its predecessor when it hits shelves.

The reason for this is the fact that there are quite a few major overhauls (more on all those in the following sections), that lead us to believe that a price hike is inevitable. From Google’s own homegrown Tensor chip to some formidable improvements in the camera department, we’d be very surprised to see a price tag that’s close to that of the Pixel 5.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: design

(Image credit: Google)

While smartphones can’t really escape the general design language of rectangular glass slabs, the Pixel 6 couldn’t be much further away from the unassuming, utilitarian look of the Pixel 5.

While the current-gen Pixel flagship has organic, pebble-like curved corners and a matte textured aluminium body, the Pixel 6 has a much straighter-edged look to it, with its back stealing the show. Not only will it be available in a smorgasbord of eye-catching polished aluminium finishes, but its rear camera array will be sure to turn heads with its prominent, straight, protruding design. Coupled with the two-tone colours that make up the rear above and below this strip, we think the Pixel 6 is one of the best looking and most interesting handsets we’ve seen to date.

One other noticeable difference is the fact that the Pixel 6 might have an in-display fingerprint scanner too, which will, for most people, be an upgrade from the Pixel 5’s more archaic physical rear fingerprint scanner.

While design is obviously subjective, we think most people would agree that they’d rather have the funky, clean-looking Pixel 6 in their pockets over that of the fairly forgettable Pixel 5. Though you’re more than welcome to disagree.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: screen

(Image credit: OnLeaks/@91Mobiles)

The Pixel 5 has a 6in FHD+ (2220 x 1080) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. While the Pixel 6 looks to match the resolution and refresh rate, it’s reportedly landing in a larger 6.4-inch size.

The Pixel 6 Pro will bump the display up to 6.7 inches, with a QHD+ (3200 x 1800) resolution, and an iPhone 13 Pro Max -matching 120Hz refresh rate . While the base level Pixel 6 will be relatively similar to the Pixel 5 when it comes to the display, the 6 Pro’s faster refresh rate and higher resolution should provide a noticeable difference.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: camera

(Image credit: Front Page Tech )

The Pixel 6’s camera setup is one of the biggest changes and improvements over that of the Pixel 5, at least according to the rumoured specs. According to various sources, the Pixel 6 will pack in a huge 50MP sensor in tandem with a wide-angle lens, along with a 12MP sensor for the ultra-wide camera.

The Pixel 6 Pro will reportedly take things further by throwing in an additional 48MP telephoto camera. While Google hasn’t confirmed the megapixel count of any of the sensors in the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, it has revealed that the latter will feature 4x optical zoom. There’s very little info around on the selfie camera for either model at the time of writing.

If rumours are true, then there’s no two ways about it — the Pixel 6 should comfortably outperform the Pixel 5’s 12.2MP main camera and 16MP ultra-wide lens (and lack of optical zoom).

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: power

This is where things get really interesting. While the Pixel 5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, the Pixel 6 will be the first handset to launch with Google’s own in-house processor, called Tensor.

Apple has already shown the world what a tech giant can achieve if it creates its own chips (the A15 Bionic processor in the new iPhone 13 is untouchable when it comes to smartphone power), so we’ve got tentatively high hopes for what Google’s Tensor chip can actually do.

Details are murky for now, so this is one area of the launch we’re really looking forward to seeing. We of course expect 5G as standard, along with more raw power and GPU grunt, along with much more bandwidth for AI and machine learning applications. Either way, we expect to see a significant power boost compared to the Pixel 5’s CPU.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: battery

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

The Pixel 5’s 4,000mAh battery is no slouch, but bigger is always better, hence the welcome rumours of a larger 4,614mAh battery in the Pixel 5, and 5,000mAh battery in the Pixel 6.

If a raw size increase wasn’t enough, more recent rumours also point to a substantial increase in charging speed , from the 18W charging offered by the Pixel 5 to 32W charging in the Pixel 6 models, alongside 23W wireless charging support. If true, the Pixel 6 models will outperform both the Pixel 5 and 20W-charging iPhone 13, though it still won’t hold a candle to the 65W+ charging speeds offered in flagships from the likes of OnePlus and Huawei. It’s worth noting, however, that following the trend, this fast charger is unlikely to be included in the box , and will be a separate purchase.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: first impressions

(Image credit: Google)

There’s clearly a lot of unknowns at this point, and it’s impossible to make any solid judgements until we have all the official facts. Having said that, based on the mixture of leaks, rumours, and official communications from Google, the Pixel 6 looks set to comfortably outdo the Pixel 5 almost entirely across the board.

MORE:

Everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 6: release date, leaks and more

Watch out Samsung: Google's next Pixel could be a folding smartphone

These are the best smartphones for music and movies