Google officially launches the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

After months of leaks, hints and teasers, Google has finally unveiled the next handsets in its Pixel range – the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with official pricing and a full spec list.

The Pixel 6 is available for pre-order today, costing £599 ($599, AU$999) - that's the same launch price as the Pixel 5 despite a new look, redesigned camera and plenty of new features- while the new Pixel 6 Pro is priced £849 ($899, AU$1299). Both will be available in stores from October 28th.

With a 6.4-inch 90Hz FHD display built from Gorilla Glass, Google says that the Pixel 6 will offer up to 2x better scratch resistance than previous Pixel phones with IP68 protection to protect against water and dust.

It comes in three new colours: sorta seafoam, kinda coral and stormy black, but the most notable feature of the design is the addition of the new camera bar, a horizontal black rectangle that spans the width of the phone's back, which Google says is necessary to house the new camera lenses and sensors.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's main cameras have 50-megapixel wide lenses and a 1/1.3 inch sensor, which Google says captures 2.5 x more light than the Pixel 5. Both phones also have new 12-megapixel ultrawide cameras with a 114-degree field of view, while the Pixel 6 Pro adds a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with a 1/2-inch image sensor and 4x optical zoom.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6’s front-facing camera is 8-megapixels with an 84-degree field of view, and the 6 Pro is 11.1 megapixels and 94-degrees.

The pixel 6 Pro's 6.7-inch Smooth Display is also made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has a 120 Hz refresh rate with LTPO technology that lowers to 10 Hz to save battery life. It comes in three new colourways: cloudy white, sorta sunny and stormy black.

More to follow...

