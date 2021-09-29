The Google Pixel 6 price has leaked, and it’s surprisingly low

Given that the Google Pixel 6 will come packing the company’s own supercharged Tensor processor, the best cameras ever to grace a Pixel device, a swanky new design and a whole lot more, you would be forgiven for assuming it will cost the earth. According to the latest leaks though, it will be priced far lower than we could have ever anticipated.

According to a source who got in touch with YouTuber M. Brandon Lee , pricing information from an unnamed European carrier lists information for devices codenamed oriole and raven – monikers known to be the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, respectively.

The source states that according to the carrier’s information, the Google Pixel 6 could launch as low as €649 (around $758 / £560 / AU$1,045), which is around the same price as the Pixel 5’s launch price — except, in comparison, the Pixel 5 appears to be a far less capable, mid-range handset, as opposed to a bona fide flagship.

If you are holding out for the Pixel 6 Pro’s faster 120Hz screen, ultra-wide band tech and (rumoured) extra telephoto rear camera, then you’ll reportedly have to fork out €899 (around $1,047 / £776 / AU$1,448). It’s a pretty hefty difference if true, but not entirely unreasonable if you care about a slicker screen and more capable camera system.

It all sounds very promising, but even if it comes to fruition, it’s worth bearing in mind that tech prices are rarely if ever truly converted across the different countries they are sold in. Still, it’s something to look forward to ahead of the rumoured 19th October launch event.

