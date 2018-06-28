In the last couple of days, the Google Home and Google Home Mini smart speakers have been responding to commands with "there was a glitch" or "sorry, something went wrong", as reported by the BBC.

A Google spokeswoman also recognised the malfunction is affecting Chromecast dongles too.

On Twitter, Made by Google (@madebygoogle) publicly acknowledged the outage yesterday evening and just after midnight today (28th June), and said a fix for Home and Chromecast would “automatically roll out within the next 6 hours”.

To get it back up and running, users must reboot their device – which appears to be working for many.

Google hasn’t disclosed a reason for the glitch, although coincidentally it started just a day after the Home launched support for Spanish-language commands.

MORE:

Google Home update allows pairing with other Bluetooth speakers

21 Google Home tips, tricks and features

Amazon Echo vs Google Home - which is better?

Could Apple launch a TV, music and news subscription bundle?

How to watch 2018 Wimbledon in 4K Ultra HD on BBC iPlayer and Sky Q