Goldmund's high-end stereo amplifier wants to set a new standard for luxury audio

High-end audio brand Goldmund is adding to its ever-growing stable of luxury amplifiers. Following the recent announcement of the Telos 2800 mono power amplifier, the Swiss manufacturer has unveiled the Telos 690 integrated stereo amplifier to add to its collection.

Conceived as catering to both the traditional high-end audiophile market and modern consumers who want seamless digital integration, the 690 "sets a new standard in the realm of high-end audio experiences." So says Goldmund, anyway.

To set this new standard, the Telos 690 packs in a dual 350 VA power transformer alongside a huge capacitor bank, aiming to deliver enhanced dynamics and clarity in pursuit of "an exceptional auditory experience". The integrated amp promises a maximum power output of 500 Wrms into 8 ohms and 640 Wrms into 4 ohms, so driving most modern speakers shouldn't be a problem.

The Goldmund shouldn't leave you high and dry for connections, either. The Telos 690's back panel incorporates USB Audio Class 2.0, Toslink optical and Digital S/PDIF coaxial inputs, plus five analogue RCA inputs. The amplifier supports hi-res sample rates up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD128 files.

(Image credit: Goldmund)

Featuring a digital display and dual control dials, the Telos 690 is constructed with what Goldmund promises is "meticulous attention to detail". The precision-engineered unit sports an upgraded panel structure to reinforce the amplifier’s enclosure and enhance the amp's mechanical grounding and vibration dispersion capabilities. Avoiding unwanted noise should help deliver a purer, cleaner sound.

Goldmund has been on quite the run of releases recently, unveiling its purist Mimesis Signature preamp late last year before giving us a glimpse of its £15,000 Pulp Plus wireless speaker system and its Herculean trio of active loudspeakers.

Available in silver grey or a custom matte black finish, the Telos 690 has a suggested retail price of £32,500 / $36,250 (further prices pending).

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Goldmund's trio of high-end active speakers combine legendary looks with Herculean prices

Goldmund expands its passive speaker portfolio with (more) affordable Melos

Read our recent Goldmund Mimesis 37S NextGen/Telos 300 review

These are the best stereo amplifiers we've tested