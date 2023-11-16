Goldmund Mimesis Signature: as purist as digital preamplifiers come?

Goldmund has drawn the curtain on its latest preamplifier, the Mimesis Signature, which the Swiss high-end brand boasts is “a testament to our relentless pursuit of sonic perfection”.

The Mimesis Signature is digital-friendly, to say the least, built around an ESS9028Q2M SABRE32 Reference DAC chip of “unparalleled capabilities” that supports PCM audio up to 32-bit/384kHz as well as DSD512 (via USB connection). The converter is well-spec’d, with a dynamic range of 129dB and THD+N of -120dB, and in addition to the USB input are two S/PDIFs and a single Toslink optical. On the analogue side are three pairs of RCA and one set of XLR, with outputs comprised of one pair of RCA and XLR apiece.

Goldmund claims some pretty good numbers elsewhere too, with output noise measuring a low 18μV and the power supply achieving a claimed power supply rejection (PSR) of 80dB (meaning minimal noise should be effectively prevented from reaching the amp’s output and power fluctuations limited).

(Image credit: Goldmund)

Isolation plays a pivotal part in the design, according to the brand. The analogue and digital power supplies are separated, thus shielding the audio signal and components from noise interference.

Compared to Goldmund’s previous preamplifier design, the new Mimesis Signature has a 12mm profile (up from 6-8mm) courtesy of an upgraded, thicker panel structure. The wavy side panels have been designed to echo the design ethos of the Gaia, while the top panel doesn’t have a screw in sight!

The Goldmund Mimesis Signature goes on sale this month for £22,500, the same price as the recently launched Melos active speakers which Goldmund would no doubt say are a perfect match for its latest preamp.

MORE:

Hot off the press: What Hi-Fi? Awards: 26 Product of the Year winners announced for 2023!

Read our recent Goldmund Mimesis 37S NextGen/Telos 300 review

8 ways to make your hi-fi sound better for free