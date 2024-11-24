Getting in shape? This best-ever Beats wireless earbuds deal is my unbeatable Black Friday pick

If you're looking to get fit this winter, I can't think of many pairs of wireless earbuds that can pip the Beats Fit Pro to the post. We've seen the brilliant Beats fall during sales events before, but this Black Friday discount brings the Fit Pro down from their £200 test price to just £134 at Amazon, their nadir price and an exceptional deal.

I say this every Black Friday or Prime Day, but if I could pick any pair of running headphones to recommend, the Beats would be at the top of my list. Finding a reliable, fun-sounding pair of running headphones is tricky, yet this discount takes an already attractive set of buds and makes them a proper steal. Over £65 off the original test price is unmissable value.

Best Beats running heaphones deal

Beats Fit Pro were £200 now £134 at Amazon (save £66)

The Beats Fit Pro often enjoy serious discounts, yet this Amazon deal cuts them down to the lowest figure we've seen since their release. Even at full price, the Fit Pro are some of the best sporty buds about, with a lively, involving sound and nifty wing fit construction that nestles into your ears snugly and securely without becoming tiresome over long periods.

Price check: £139 at Currys and John Lewis

You may think that "I live with these" recommendations are mere journalistic rhetoric designed to draw in clicks, but I promise you that these are the buds I've been using daily for working out, running and even commuting. Be it in the gym, on the punch bag or pounding the pavement, the Beats Fit Pro are there with me every step of the way (pun intended), and though we've seen multiple contenders seeking a slice of the sometimes neglected sporting market, few come close to the security and sonic gusto offered by my favourite sporting headphones in town. I'm keen on the new Sony LinkBuds Fit, true, but at this price, the Beats have them licked.

Designed for athletes and sports fanatics, the Beats Fit Pro are a clever and user-friendly pair of earbuds that fulfil their primary purpose of being comfortable, fun-sounding and a joy to use. I've tested a slew of sporty buds in my time, from solid-sounding Jabras to recent efforts from Sennheiser, JBL and Sony, but for sporting endeavours, I'm yet to find any that can oust the mighty Beats for performance and value.

That in-ear design is excellent, and while I used to favour over-ear hooks (see the PowerBeats Pro), the in-ear tip brings new levels of stability without the need for bands or straps. Once you're out running, there's never any fear or hint that they'll come loose or drop out under the wheels of a ten-tonne truck. So simple, so effective.

Sonically, the Fit Pro have enough gumption and spark to keep you motivated across the miles, filling your head with the lively, dynamic sound profile you need from a pair of sporty in-ears. Better still, they're stacked with Apple-friendly features (Android is also well-supported thanks to a dedicated Beats app), including on-ear controls, Spatial Audio support and solid ANC integration.

What better endorsement do you need? Head over to Amazon and then go smash some PBs!

