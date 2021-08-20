Fyne Audio expands Special Production line-up with compact F500SP standmount

Fyne Audio has introduced a third member to its Special Production speaker range. The new F500SP standmount speakers join the F502SP and F501SP floorstanders, combining a revised version of the F500's cabinet with components from the higher-ranging F700 speakers.

For the F500SP, the original F500 cabinet has been made with a higher-density fibreboard construction, with Fyne's advanced BassTrax porting system mounted on a thick aluminium base plate to help evenly disperse energy into a room.

Above that, at the heart of the F500SP, is a 15cm IsoFlare driver based on the engineering originally developed for the high-end F700 IsoFlare unit. The multi-fibre bass/mid cone utilises the FyneFlute roll surround to better terminate cone energy, while the rigid cast aluminium chassis it sits in benefits from a flux focusing magnet to increase low-frequency efficiency.

(Image credit: Fyne Audio)

Their 2.5cm magnesium dome compression tweeter has been lifted from the F700, with the waveguide developed for the F500SP to optimise wavefront expansion for the mid/bass unit.

The F500SP also borrows several crossover components and the circuit architecture from the F700 model – everything from core inductors and polypropylene capacitors to Van Den Hul Matched Crystal silver-plated wiring. Speaking of which, the F500SP sports bi-wire terminals, with a fifth terminal for driver chassis grounding.

Personally tuned by Fyne Audio's technical director, Dr Paul Mills, and handcrafted in the UK at the firm's Glasgow factory, the F500SP is available in high gloss black or white as standard, or in a new glossy lacquered walnut veneer (£200 extra) as offered on the F700 Series. The F500SP will go on sale from next month, priced £1300 per pair.

A pair of matching speakers (pictured above), the FS6, are also launching in September, priced £500 per pair.

MORE:

Read our Fyne Audio F501SP review

Our pick of the best speakers you can buy