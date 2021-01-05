LG's transparent OLED TV is perfect for a bedroom or bistro

With much of the world consigned to stay at home, TVs have been invaluable this year. But this concept shows they could also have a vital role in a post-pandemic world.

LG's latest transparent OLED TV is shown in a restaurant setting, serving as a physical barrier between customers and staff. Not only could it protect both diners and servers from infectious diseases, it could also let customers browse the menu and watch videos while waiting (just make sure you wipe it down before and after use). And because it's 40 percent transparent, customers could also look through it to watch the chefs prepping their food in the kitchen.

LG has also shown off the TV in a bedroom setting. In this case, it would be less imposing than a regular TV, as it wouldn't block the view of the rest of the bedroom.

Like LG's other recent concept TV, the OLED panel would also double as a speaker, allowing the TV to be ultra-slim.

Press a button, and the transparent screen can partially or fully tuck itself into the main body, while still showing relevant information like time and weather. It's on wheels too, so you can push it from room to room.

Transparent OLEDs have been around for a few years now, but LG only made them a "thing" this year, when it installed them on some Beijing and Shenzhen subways. Look out for this particular concept at the CES show in Las Vega, which starts next week.

