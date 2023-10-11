Forget Prime Day, these are the 6 best hi-fi deals you won’t find on Amazon

Amazon's two-day Prime Big Deal Days (or Prime Day 2, for short) event is due to end tonight at midnight, but as ever, it hasn't exactly thrown up the biggest discounts when it comes to hi-fi products. I'm not entirely surprised, either: I encountered the same problem during July's Prime Day and found that instead of Amazon, you'll find much better deals on the best-performing and most interesting hi-fi kit across independent audio retailers. So I've been scouring retailers like Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson, AV.com, Sevenoaks, Premium Sound, John Lewis and more to try and find the best deals around.

And while my shopping basket hasn't been bursting with a wide array of deals, I have still managed to dig out and highlight the very best savings on the six hi-fi products below. What's more, What Hi-Fi? has reviewed every single product listed below and they've all received five-star reviews (most are even What Hi-Fi? Award winners) – so I can 100 per cent attest to the fact they are genuinely good deals on superb products.

So if you're looking to save money on your next big hi-fi purchase, peruse the discounts below and be assured you're getting the very best recommendation and deal price (and you can comfortably steer clear of Amazon...)

Marantz CD6007 was £399 now £339 at Richer Sounds (save £60)

For people who are after a budget new CD player, none comes more highly recommended than this excellent Marantz, which has been a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for many years than we frankly care to remember. This deal price is available for both black and silver finishes.

Deal also at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson

Read our Marantz CD6007 review

Sennheiser HD 820 was £1799 now £1499 at Sevenoaks (save £300)

Yes, this is a pricey one, but a £300 saving off one of the best closed-back headphones we've heard from Sennheiser isn't to be sniffed at. Clever engineering, powerful and agile bass, incredibly controlled, organised and detailed – these are gorgeous, comfortable high-end headphones that are well worth spending your well-earned dosh on. And this juicy discount will help, naturally!

Deal also at Richer Sounds

Read our Sennheiser HD 820 review

