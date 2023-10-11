Forget Prime Day, these are the 6 best hi-fi deals you won’t find on Amazon

Amazon's two-day Prime Big Deal Days (or Prime Day 2, for short) event is due to end tonight at midnight, but as ever, it hasn't exactly thrown up the biggest discounts when it comes to hi-fi products. I'm not entirely surprised, either: I encountered the same problem during July's Prime Day and found that instead of Amazon, you'll find much better deals on the best-performing and most interesting hi-fi kit across independent audio retailers. So I've been scouring retailers like Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson, AV.com, Sevenoaks, Premium Sound, John Lewis and more to try and find the best deals around.
And while my shopping basket hasn't been bursting with a wide array of deals, I have still managed to dig out and highlight the very best savings on the six hi-fi products below. What's more, What Hi-Fi? has reviewed every single product listed below and they've all received five-star reviews (most are even What Hi-Fi? Award winners) – so I can 100 per cent attest to the fact they are genuinely good deals on superb products.
So if you're looking to save money on your next big hi-fi purchase, peruse the discounts below and be assured you're getting the very best recommendation and deal price (and you can comfortably steer clear of Amazon...)
Bowers & Wilkins 607 S2 Anniversary Edition
was £449 now £299 at Richer Sounds (save £150)
One of our favourite standmounters has been knocking around below £500 for some time, but you can now save £150 on the original price. A no-brainer if you're in the market for mid-priced speakers (and they're much cheaper than the new 607 S3 successors) – these budget marvels will work a treat for smaller spaces and still deliver punchy, detailed sound.
Deal also at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson
Read our B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition review
Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition
was £699 now £349 at Peter Tyson (save £350)
There are newer 606 S3 speakers now on the scene (also five stars), but this Award-winning 606 S2 Edition is still a fantastic performer and delivers a bigger, more dynamic sound over its smaller siblings (above). And it's an even better buy with this huge £350 discount.
Deal also at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks
Read our B&W 606 S2 Anniversary Edition review
Arcam ST60
was £1299 now £799 at Peter Tyson (save £500)
This two-time Award-winner is a steal with a massive £500 off its RRP. This music streamer is a stellar choice for its clear, full-bodied presentation, detailed, dynamic sound, and strong streaming support that includes wi-fi, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, UPnP playback and extensive connectivity. Stock is expected in mid-November, but your patience will be rewarded if you decide to take advantage of this huge discount.
Price check: £1299 @ Premium Sound | £1299 @ AudioT
Read our Arcam ST60 review
Cambridge Audio CXA61
was £699 now £599 at CambridgeAudio.com (save £100)
With 60W per channel and packed with features, this four-time Award-winner is a lively, dynamic amplifier that's fun to listen to. There's plenty of punch, a nicely judged tonal balance and oodles of detail. An even better buy with £100 off now.
Deal also at Amazon UK and Richer Sounds VIP
Read our Cambridge Audio CXA61 review
Marantz CD6007
was £399 now £339 at Richer Sounds (save £60)
For people who are after a budget new CD player, none comes more highly recommended than this excellent Marantz, which has been a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for many years than we frankly care to remember. This deal price is available for both black and silver finishes.
Deal also at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson
Read our Marantz CD6007 review
Sennheiser HD 820
was £1799 now £1499 at Sevenoaks (save £300)
Yes, this is a pricey one, but a £300 saving off one of the best closed-back headphones we've heard from Sennheiser isn't to be sniffed at. Clever engineering, powerful and agile bass, incredibly controlled, organised and detailed – these are gorgeous, comfortable high-end headphones that are well worth spending your well-earned dosh on. And this juicy discount will help, naturally!
Deal also at Richer Sounds
Read our Sennheiser HD 820 review
