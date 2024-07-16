Forget Fire Sticks – the Chromecast 4K is the cheap streamer to buy this Prime Day

Looking for a cheap and cheerful streaming deal this Amazon Prime Day? Well you've just found it: the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is down to just £30 at Amazon.

That's half the full price of £60, and it means that the Chromecast is now available for less than the 4K Fire TV Stick. On Amazon. During Amazon Prime Day. Madness.

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) £60 £30 (save £30) at Amazon

This is a great deal on a great streamer. It streams in 4K with HDR, plays nice with all the major streaming apps, and has Dolby Vision and Atmos to boot.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Read our full Google Chromecast with Google TV review

The Chromecast is a fantastic streamer in its own right, but this price cut is an even better incentive to upgrade. We tend to prefer the Chromecast over Amazon's Fire TV Sticks.

The design of the Chromecast is more considered, and it doesn't block neighbouring HDMI ports. Its picture and sound are more natural and authentic than on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max – visuals are cleaner and more engaging, and colours are more natural. Finally, the sound has more texture and the timing is better too.

The Chromecast is also stacked when it comes to features, with HDR support in the HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR formats, as well as the newly implemented content frame matching system – which Netflix has adopted – in order to create smoother motion. You can also wirelessly stream to the Chromecast via Bluetooth or by pairing a phone or tablet – unsurprisingly, Google's own Pixel devices provide the software for the best Android phones.

So there you have it: an Award-winner at a knockdown price. Grab it while you can.