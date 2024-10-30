Forget Black Friday: this award-winning Dolby Atmos Sony soundbar deal is too good to miss

If you want a top of the line Dolby Atmos soundbar and don’t fancy waiting until Black Friday in a month’s time to pick it up on sale, then we have some fantastic news – there’s already a brilliant limited time deal running on the award-winning Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9.

Despite our review of the Atmos soundbar only just going live at the start of October, you can currently grab a Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 for £999 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision. That’s a huge £400 discount on the £1399 it normally sells for.

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 was £1399, now £999 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision (save £400) The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is one of the finest Dolby Atmos soundbars we’ve tested this year – which is why we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award.

For your money you’ll be treated to one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars to arrive this year.

At a technical level it’s incredibly impressive, featuring a 13 driver setup that pairs four front woofers and three standard tweeters and two beam tweeters on the side. Up top these are complemented by two up-firing speakers. That’s a significant step forward on the HT-A7000 its replacing – which was itself an award winner and top performer until the Bar 9’s arrival.

But most importantly, when we got it into our home cinema test rooms for review, the Theatre Bar 9 delivered the goods sonically. Whether it was basic stereo audio streaming shows on Netflix or full fat modern movies mastered in Dolby Atmos, the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 delivered excellent audio with superb clarity, detail and punch.

As we said in our Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 review: ”the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is comfortably better than the excellent HT-A7000 that preceded it. For clarity, detail, dynamics, solidity and outright Atmos-ness, it’s hard to fault, and its design is a big improvement, too.”

If you want Dolby Atmos audio, but don’t fancy contending with a multiple speaker arrangement, we’d strongly consider this Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 as a result.

But, if you want to add satellites we also have some good news – Sevenoaks is also offering discounts on Sony’s wireless SA-SW5 / SW3 subwoofers and SA-RS5 / SARS3S satellite speakers at the moment.

But before you add them to your basket, be warned, we haven’t tested any of the add ons with the Bar 9 yet, so we can’t confidently attest to audio quality with any of the units paired to the bar as a system.

On the off chance this early deal doesn’t tick all the boxes also make sure to keep checking our best soundbar deals guide, where our experts will constantly be adding the best savings they’ve spotted.

