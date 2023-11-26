Forget Amazon on Cyber Monday, these are the 12 best hi-fi deals from independent retailers

The Amazon Cyber Monday sale may be the place to go for air fryers, doorbells and dog food – OK, and a lot of great tech deals – but if you're looking for a superior saving on some proper hi-fi this Cyber Monday, we suggest you shop at the specialists. Or, better yet, let us do the hard work for you.
We've been eagerly collating all the best Cyber Monday hi-fi deals from expert audio retailers, the likes of which you won't find on the Seattle behemoth's website. So whether you're after a pair of stereo speakers or a music streamer, some high-end headphones or a DAC, we have something to tempt you in the sales.
Cyber Monday hi-fi deals
Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition
was £699 now £329 at Richer Sounds (save £370 with VIP)
The former-Award-winning 606 S2 Edition is a fantastic performer that, at a whopping great £370 discount, is a terrific deal. If you're a VIP member (signing up is entirely free), you get a further £20 off the normal £349 deal price. Five stars
Bluesound Node was £549 now £399 at Sevenoaks (save £150)
The Bluesound Node is a fantastic value music stream that makes it quick and easy to upgrade your retro hi-fi. With this discount, we'd recommend any music fan looking to add streaming capabilities to their rack jump while stocks last.
Also available at Richer Sounds
AudioQuest DragonFly Red
was £199 now £129 at Richer Sounds (save £70 with VIP)
The excellent DragonFly Red USB DAC will offer a significant sonic upgrade to your laptop-based music at even better value than before. Sign up for a VIP account (it's free and easy) and save yourself an extra £20 off the previous £149 deal price. Five stars
Arcam ST60 streamer
was £1299 now £650 at Peter Tyson (save £650)
This former What Hi-Fi? Award winner is a steal with £650 off its RRP. The ST60 is a stellar choice for its clear, full-bodied presentation, detailed, dynamic sound, and strong streaming support that includes wi-fi, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, UPnP playback and extensive connectivity. A superb discount that you don't want to miss.
Audiolab Omnia
was £1599 now £799 at Peter Tyson (save £800)
The Audiolab Omnia is extremely easy to listen to, and we can imagine many being more than content with its smooth, pleasant presentation. If you’re after a high-performing CD-and-streaming system with all the bells and whistles you can think of, this Audiolab is well worth considering, especially now that its price has been slashed multiple times. Four stars
KEF LSX II streaming speaker system
was £1199 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £300)
This wireless all-in-one system is a fantastic option if you want everything packed into two compact boxes – source (streaming), amplification and, of course, speakers! The LSX II has taken what was already a winning formula with the LSX and introduced some key upgrades that improve functionality. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 winner
Dali Oberon 5
was £799 now £599 at Peter Tyson (save £200)
You can save 25% on these former Award winners, making them incredible value for anyone looking for entertaining and informative floorstanders for a small to mid-size room. In our five-star Dali Oberon 5 review, we praised the speakers' "dynamic subtlety, rhythmic precision and sheer transparency". Great value this Cyber Monday.
NAD D 3020 V2
was £399 now £329 at Sevenoaks (save £70)
A compact and excellent amplifier based on a classic favourite, with ample connections (phono stage, digital inputs, Bluetooth, headphone jack). Delivering an enthusiastic sound with excellent timing and dynamics, this NAD is perfect for those who want a tiny-but-mighty system.
Technics SL-1500C
was £1099 now £899 at Richer Sounds (save £200)
This Award-winning Technics is one of the best sounding, fuss-free direct drive record players we've heard for around a grand. While the official RRP has shot up to £1099 in recent months, this huge £200 saving on the white finish is the best deal it's had yet. Don't miss this one! What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2023
Cambridge Audio Evo 75
was £1799 now £1099 at Richer Sounds (save £700)
As we note in our five-star Evo 75 review, this is a talented box packed with streaming smarts and physical connectivity. The Evo 75 looks appealing and sounds exciting, making it one of the very best of its kind. Partner it with a good pair of speakers (like the five-star Dali Oberon 5 on sale for £599) and you've got an excellent-value modern streaming system. Five stars
Naim Mu-so 2
was £1149 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £250)
Despite growing competition, the second generation of the Naim Mu-so holds its own against an ever-expanding array of wireless speakers and streaming systems. Featuring a stunning all-in-one design, the Mu-so 2 offers rich, powerful sound, comprehensive features and a user-friendly app.
Five stars
Deal also at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson
Focal Bathys
was £699 now £599 at Richer Sounds (save £100)
These exceptional five-star over-ear headphones are some of the finest we've tested in a long while, and while they might be relatively high-end in terms of price, that official retail figure is more than justified. Now at £100 off, the Bathys make an even stronger case for themselves.
Five stars
Deal also available at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson
