Forget Amazon on Cyber Monday, these are the 12 best hi-fi deals from independent retailers

The Amazon Cyber Monday sale may be the place to go for air fryers, doorbells and dog food – OK, and a lot of great tech deals – but if you're looking for a superior saving on some proper hi-fi this Cyber Monday, we suggest you shop at the specialists. Or, better yet, let us do the hard work for you.

We've been eagerly collating all the best Cyber Monday hi-fi deals from expert audio retailers, the likes of which you won't find on the Seattle behemoth's website. So whether you're after a pair of stereo speakers or a music streamer, some high-end headphones or a DAC, we have something to tempt you in the sales.

Cyber Monday hi-fi deals

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition was £699 now £329 at Richer Sounds (save £370 with VIP)

The former-Award-winning 606 S2 Edition is a fantastic performer that, at a whopping great £370 discount, is a terrific deal. If you're a VIP member (signing up is entirely free), you get a further £20 off the normal £349 deal price. Five stars

Bluesound Node was £549 now £399 at Sevenoaks (save £150)

The Bluesound Node is a fantastic value music stream that makes it quick and easy to upgrade your retro hi-fi. With this discount, we'd recommend any music fan looking to add streaming capabilities to their rack jump while stocks last.

Also available at Richer Sounds

AudioQuest DragonFly Red was £199 now £129 at Richer Sounds (save £70 with VIP)

The excellent DragonFly Red USB DAC will offer a significant sonic upgrade to your laptop-based music at even better value than before. Sign up for a VIP account (it's free and easy) and save yourself an extra £20 off the previous £149 deal price. Five stars

Arcam ST60 streamer was £1299 now £650 at Peter Tyson (save £650)

This former What Hi-Fi? Award winner is a steal with £650 off its RRP. The ST60 is a stellar choice for its clear, full-bodied presentation, detailed, dynamic sound, and strong streaming support that includes wi-fi, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, UPnP playback and extensive connectivity. A superb discount that you don't want to miss.

Audiolab Omnia was £1599 now £799 at Peter Tyson (save £800)

The Audiolab Omnia is extremely easy to listen to, and we can imagine many being more than content with its smooth, pleasant presentation. If you’re after a high-performing CD-and-streaming system with all the bells and whistles you can think of, this Audiolab is well worth considering, especially now that its price has been slashed multiple times. Four stars

KEF LSX II streaming speaker system was £1199 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £300)

This wireless all-in-one system is a fantastic option if you want everything packed into two compact boxes – source (streaming), amplification and, of course, speakers! The LSX II has taken what was already a winning formula with the LSX and introduced some key upgrades that improve functionality. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 winner

Dali Oberon 5 was £799 now £599 at Peter Tyson (save £200)

You can save 25% on these former Award winners, making them incredible value for anyone looking for entertaining and informative floorstanders for a small to mid-size room. In our five-star Dali Oberon 5 review, we praised the speakers' "dynamic subtlety, rhythmic precision and sheer transparency". Great value this Cyber Monday.

NAD D 3020 V2 was £399 now £329 at Sevenoaks (save £70)

A compact and excellent amplifier based on a classic favourite, with ample connections (phono stage, digital inputs, Bluetooth, headphone jack). Delivering an enthusiastic sound with excellent timing and dynamics, this NAD is perfect for those who want a tiny-but-mighty system.

Technics SL-1500C was £1099 now £899 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

This Award-winning Technics is one of the best sounding, fuss-free direct drive record players we've heard for around a grand. While the official RRP has shot up to £1099 in recent months, this huge £200 saving on the white finish is the best deal it's had yet. Don't miss this one! What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2023

Focal Bathys was £699 now £599 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

These exceptional five-star over-ear headphones are some of the finest we've tested in a long while, and while they might be relatively high-end in terms of price, that official retail figure is more than justified. Now at £100 off, the Bathys make an even stronger case for themselves.

Five stars

Deal also available at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson

The best Cyber Monday tech deals