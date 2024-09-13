Flippin’ ‘eck: JBL's five-star Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker hits near all-time low price

If you're in the market for a portable Bluetooth speaker that punches well above its weight, we've got some exciting news for you. The JBL Flip 6, a What Hi-Fi? five-star rated Bluetooth speaker, has just plummeted to a near all-time low price on Amazon.

Right now, you can snag this sonic superstar for just £87.99, down from its usual £129.99 RRP. That's a hefty saving of £42, or 32 per cent off if you’re a percentage connoisseur. While it's not quite as low as its all-time Amazon price of £85.99 (which we saw back in July 2023), it's tantalisingly close, making this an offer that's hard to resist.

JBL Flip 6 was £129.99 now £87.99 at Amazon (save £42)

With top-notch sound and a durable waterproof build designed to withstand life's mishaps and challenges, the JBL Flip 6 is a sturdy, reliable bit of kit for enjoying tunes on-the-go. Lowest deal on black and blue colourways.

Five stars

The Flip 6 has long been one of our favourite portable Bluetooth speakers, and for good reason. Despite its compact, burrito-sized form factor, it manages to cram in some seriously impressive audio technology. The latest iteration boasts Bluetooth 5.1 for improved connectivity, along with a reworked driver configuration that includes a separate tweeter powered by a dedicated 10-watt amplifier.

In our review, we praised the Flip 6 for its improved clarity and sonic precision compared to its predecessor. The separate tweeter really makes its presence felt, delivering a cleaner and more emotive performance overall that sounds more spacious and open than the previous model.

Bass lovers will be pleased to know that despite its diminutive size, the Flip 6 delivers surprisingly punchy low-end performance. It's not just about the bass though – this little powerhouse offers a well-balanced, entertaining sound across all frequencies. Whether you're into funk-heavy Prince tracks or more delicate acoustic pieces, the Flip 6 brings energy and life to your music.

But it's not just about sound quality. The Flip 6 is built to withstand the rigours of outdoor use, boasting a dust and waterproof IP67 rating. This means you can take it to the beach, by the pool, or on a hiking trip without worrying about damage from sand, splashes, or even brief submersion.

For those who like to fine-tune their audio, the JBL Portable app also serves up a three-band equaliser, allowing you to tweak the bass, mid, and treble to your liking. And with its 12-hour battery life, the Flip 6 is ready to keep the party going all day long.

At this near-all-time low price of £87.99, the JBL Flip 6 offers exceptional value for money. It's a testament to JBL's focus on sound quality and portability, delivering a package that punches well above its weight class – and price point.

So whether you're looking to upgrade your portable audio game or searching for the perfect gift for a music-loving friend, this deal on the JBL Flip 6 is definitely worth your attention. Just don't wait too long – you never know when the price might creep back up…

