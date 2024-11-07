Half price! JBL's five-star Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker hits an all-time low for early Black Friday

If you're in the market for a portable Bluetooth speaker that punches well above its weight, this early Black Friday deal is for you. The JBL Flip 6, a What Hi-Fi? five-star rated Bluetooth speaker, has just plummeted to an all-time low price – could this mean a long-awaited seventh-gen sequel is set to arrive soon?

Right now, you can snag this sonic superstar for just £65 at Amazon and John Lewis, down 50 per cent from its usual £130 RRP if you pick the speaker's sleek black colourway. If you like a bit more colour from your audio, most other finishes are down to £89, and that's a figure that's almost as cheap as the JBL's previous all-time low price anyway.

JBL Flip 6 was £130 now £65 at Amazon (save £65)

This is by far and away the best JBL Flip 6 deal we have ever seen. We've never witnessed the five-star Flip drop to half price before, and with top-notch sound and a durable waterproof build designed to withstand life's mishaps and challenges, it's truly worth your time and money. Don't miss out!

Lowest price on black colourway.

Five stars

Deal also at John Lewis

The JBL Flip 6 has long been one of our favourite portable Bluetooth speakers, and for good reason. Despite its compact, burrito-sized form factor, it manages to cram in some seriously impressive audio technology. The latest iteration boasts Bluetooth 5.1 for improved connectivity, along with a reworked driver configuration that includes a separate tweeter powered by a dedicated 10-watt amplifier.

In our review, we praised the Flip 6 for its improved clarity and sonic precision compared with its predecessor. The separate tweeter really makes its presence felt, delivering a cleaner and more emotive performance that sounds more spacious and open than the previous model. Bass lovers will be pleased to know that despite its diminutive size, the Flip 6 delivers surprisingly punchy low-end performance, serving up a well-balanced, entertaining sound across all frequencies.

It's not just about sound quality. The Flip 6 is built to withstand the rigours of outdoor use, boasting a dust and waterproof IP67 rating. This means you can take it to the beach, by the pool, or on a hiking trip without worrying about damage from sand, splashes, or even brief submersion.

For those who like to fine-tune their audio, the JBL Portable app also serves up a three-band equaliser, allowing you to tweak the bass, mid, and treble to your liking. And with its 12-hour battery life, the Flip 6 is ready to keep the party going all day long.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your portable audio game or searching for the perfect gift for a music-loving friend as Christmas approaches, this outstanding early Black Friday deal on the JBL Flip 6 is worth your attention. Head to Amazon or John Lewis and beat the digital crowds.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Best Bluetooth speakers 2024: tried and tested for every budget

Best outdoor speakers 2024: portable, wireless, waterproof models tried and tested

The best early Black Friday 2024 UK deals: headphones, OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more