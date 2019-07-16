Five-star Epson EH-TW650 projector just £399 for Prime Day

For big screen thrills on a budget, the Epson EH-TW650 Full HD projector is the way to go with 30 per cent off on Amazon Prime Day.

It's now only £399, down from its original price of £599, making it the best Prime Day projector deal we've seen.

When we reviewed it last year at its then-£550 price tag we called it "pretty faultless" thanks to its crisp and clear picture, natural colour reproduction and high-brightness capability (handy for well-lit environments!)

Epson EH-TW650 HD projector £599 £399 on Amazon A crisp, clear picture with very natural colour reproduction; you simply won’t find this kind of home cinema brilliance at this kind of price elsewhere. This Full HD projector is great for games and films, and is bright enough to use in well lit rooms. Deal ends tonight at midnight.

View Deal

This Full HD projector can throw an image between 30in-300in in size with a throw ratio of 1.02 - 1.23. So, for example, that’s a 60in image size at a distance of between 1.35m - 1.64 m.

The 3100-lumen brightness levels and 15,000:1 contrast ratio make for a picture that's bright enough to enjoy even in a well-lit room. It does a good job of producing realistic colours, and deals with light and dark details well.

With only £399 to pay for this excellent gaming and home cinema projector, you can afford to.

MORE:

Epson EH-TW650 review



Best Amazon Prime Day deals

The best home cinema and AV deals on Amazon Prime