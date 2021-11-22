Five-star AKG Y500 wireless headphones hit super-low price for Black Friday

You've just landed on one of the best Black Friday headphones deals we've seen so far – the five-star AKG Y500 Wireless are now only £79.

Mobile network Three appears to be the only retailer offering these fantastic wireless on-ear headphones at this price with a £50 discount over their typical price of £129. It's not quite their best ever price (they have previously dropped to £69) but it's still a hell of a deal on an excellent pair. An unignorable one, we'd go as far to say.

Today's best Black Friday headphones deal

AKG Y500 Wireless headphones £129 AKG Y500 Wireless headphones £129 £79 at Three (save £50)

"Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of them under review. A great deal on a five-star set of wireless AKG on-ears.

These impressive wireless headphones are both durable and stylish. They're small enough to squeeze into a pocket yet sound spacious, rhythmic and detailed. A button on the earcup connects you to your smartphone's voice assistant, and the Y500 automatically pause music when you slip them off, too. Rich in features, strong on battery life and easy to control, the Y500 are great all-rounders.

In our AKG Y500 review, we concluded: "The Y500 Wireless headphones are hugely appealing to use and listen to – you won’t find a similar wireless headphone experience that wraps every element together so neatly at this price."

Now that the aforementioned price has gone from £129 to just £79, they're nothing short of a fantastic buy.

