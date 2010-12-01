Just announced this morning is Virgin Media TV powered by TiVo, which brings together live TV with catch-up, on-demand programming and web-based applications, all bundled with a 1TB personal video recorder able to store up to 500 hours of standard definition.



It's going to cost you £199 for the TiVo box itself when it becomes available midway through this month, plus £26.50 a month for the XL Tivo package, and you can read much more about it in our news story.



You can help this smarts selection along using the intuitive 'thumbs up/thumbs down' buttons on the remote, located just below the button to take you directly to the 'My Shows' screen.

The system rolls out from the middle of this month: for more information go to the dedicated Virgin TiVo website.



