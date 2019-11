Originally commissioned and filmed by Panasonic at Air Studios in London, the 3D Blu-ray disc is 'Paul Carrack Live in 3D'.

An original member of Mike and The Mechanics, the disc is Panasonic's first 'end-to-end' 3D Blu-ray disc.

This end-to-end solution involved filming on Panasonic Broadcast 3D cameras and authoring at Panasonic's Hollywood Laboratory, and it's now available on 3D Blu-ray disc.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter



Join whathifi.com on Facebook