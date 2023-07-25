FiiO's new sporty earbuds are here to make your workouts a breeze

FiiO has revealed its new sporty wireless earbuds, designed for anyone who wants to enjoy a music-filled workout without worrying about losing their connection to the music. The distinctive-looking buds sport an over-ear hook design that should guarantee even the most arduous workouts won't leave you without your favourite tracks, ensuring a secure fit as you burn through those summer calories.

Crucially, though, the new JW1 are in fact an 'on the ear' design, meaning they require no fitting or ear tips as they don't actually nestle inside your ear cavity, relying instead on that hook design to keep everything where it should be. This, says FiiO, makes them perfect not only for sports and running but for commuting and travel, too.

For changing your music on the go, FiiO promises "quick, responsive touch-sensitive controls while on the move", something that all runners know is essential if you don't want to spend much of mile 12 digging your phone out of your pocket to change the track every time your Spotify-curated running playlist sees something by Nickelback or Drake rear its ugly head.

In terms of internal hardware, a 14.2mm driver in each earbud hopes to offer "full-scale sound" on the go to boost your workouts, while Bluetooth 5.3 is also supported. The JW1's case offers two full charge sessions, with a battery life of around 13 hours from the earbuds themselves.

The FiiO JW1 are on sale from July 27th. Coming in black or white finishes at a price of £34.99 / $39.99, the sporty buds are available from online retailers including Amazon and Advanced MP3 Players.

At that price, the FiiO are significantly cheaper than many of the best running headphones on the market today, including the five-star JBL Reflect Pro (currently £129 / $129) or even the Award-winning Sony WF-C500 budget buds (currently £58 / $98). If you're looking for a cheap, secure way to enjoy your tunes as you work out, the FiiO JW1 could certainly be in the running.

